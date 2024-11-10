DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9-13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 5,981,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,818. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

