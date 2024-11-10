DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

DXC stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 5,981,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

