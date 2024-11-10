Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years.
Eagle Point Income Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE EIC opened at $16.49 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
