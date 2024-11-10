Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.8 %

EIC stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Eagle Point Income in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

