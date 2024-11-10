Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Decreased by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 3.2% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ecolab by 32.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 65,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $15,850,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,388,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,775,055.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,355 shares of company stock valued at $117,922,965. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $250.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.73. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.34 and a 12-month high of $262.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

