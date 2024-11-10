Eight Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Price

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.04.

Shares of ERO opened at C$24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.11. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -92.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

