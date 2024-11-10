Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) CAO Sells $723,042.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $831.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $896.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $867.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

