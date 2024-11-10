Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $823.60 and last traded at $822.22. Approximately 1,743,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,086,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $797.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $896.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $867.53. The stock has a market cap of $789.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

