Eliecer Viamontes Sells 200 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,431. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eliecer Viamontes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of Entergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00.

Entergy stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

