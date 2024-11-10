EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Boosted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.7% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $114,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134,575 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EME opened at $514.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.36 and a 12-month high of $519.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

