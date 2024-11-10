Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.65.

NYSE EMR opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,062,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,590,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

