Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New $7.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.25 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.67. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Endeavour Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 139.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

