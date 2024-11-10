Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Energy Transfer Price Performance
ET traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,159,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,213,857. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
