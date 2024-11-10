EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Stock Up 6.1 %

EOG stock traded up $7.66 on Friday, reaching $134.12. 5,335,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

