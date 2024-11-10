Eos Management L.P. Buys 2,129 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Eos Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Baidu makes up approximately 0.6% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Baidu by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Baidu Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $126.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

