Equitable Trust Co. Buys 439 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 37,863.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after buying an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after buying an additional 123,387 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $372.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.83 and a 200-day moving average of $352.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

