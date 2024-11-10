Equitable Trust Co. Has $678,000 Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

NYSE GEV opened at $341.18 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $342.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.14.

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

