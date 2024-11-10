Essex Savings Bank Has $747,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 201.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,570,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

