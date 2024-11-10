Essex Savings Bank Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,136 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after buying an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

