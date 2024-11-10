Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at BTIG Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Shares of EXAS opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,168 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after buying an additional 1,438,010 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,819,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,426,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

