Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Price Performance

Fanhua has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fanhua stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Fanhua worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Stories

