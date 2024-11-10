Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,700. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,933 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $98,465.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,366.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $98,465.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,366.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 49,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $396,866.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,155,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,677,483.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,959 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 27,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Fastly by 400.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 95.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

