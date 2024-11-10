Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $398.21 and a 1 year high of $551.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $525.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

