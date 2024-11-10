Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 61,982 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 326.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,982 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

