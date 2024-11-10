Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 114.1% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 73.0% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

