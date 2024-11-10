Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 61,538 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Tenable by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,469 shares of company stock valued at $520,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

