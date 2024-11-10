Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,843 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $516.74 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $341.90 and a one year high of $519.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.40 and its 200 day moving average is $468.01. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. UBS Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $503.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,006. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

