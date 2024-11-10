First Personal Financial Services Cuts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,226. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

