First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDVY. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 108,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

