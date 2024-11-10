First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Position Lifted by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

UCON opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.