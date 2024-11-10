Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Fluor Trading Down 13.6 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Fluor has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,972.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,972.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

