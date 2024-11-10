Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:FLUT opened at $248.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.28 and a 200 day moving average of $207.63. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.