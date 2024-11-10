Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 41.0% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,929,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $19,875,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $122.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.75. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

