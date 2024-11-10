Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Stock Up 3.8 %

FC stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 135,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,325. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.38 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 33.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.