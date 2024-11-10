Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.330-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.2 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.33 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 11.8 %

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $588.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,088.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

