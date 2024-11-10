Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 84 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.