Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EFA opened at $79.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

