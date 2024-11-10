Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-3.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Genpact also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE G traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on G shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

