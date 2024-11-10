GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $839,566.69

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $839,566.69 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,737,602 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

