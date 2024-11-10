Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Holdings Lowered by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,829 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,776,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 60.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,150,000 after buying an additional 1,877,953 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the second quarter valued at $83,036,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the first quarter valued at $69,352,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLBE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

