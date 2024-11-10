GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $60.46. 1,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.44. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised GN Store Nord A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.