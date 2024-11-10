Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,854 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,050. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

