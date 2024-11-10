Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.890-2.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HASI traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

