Harvard Bioscience, Inc. Releases Financial Results for Q3 2024

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) recently disclosed their financial outcomes for the quarter concluding on September 30, 2024. The company made this announcement via a press release on November 7, 2024. Furthermore, they have scheduled a conference call for 8:00 AM ET on the same day to delve into the details of these results.

It should be noted that the information shared in this report is defined as a press release (Exhibit 99.1) and has been included in this Form 8-K. This data is not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and does not subject to the liabilities outlined in ‘Section 18 of the Exchange Act’. Additionally, it is not integrated by reference in any filing made under either the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except where deliberately outlined with detailed references in such a filing.

No further details or financial specifics were included in this filing beyond the conference call to discuss the financial outcomes. The company did not disclose if they are an emerging growth entity as specified in Exchange Act Rule 405. There was also no mention of whether the registrant has decided against employing the extended transition period to comply with any revised financial accounting standards, as outlined in Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Exhibit 104, a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the XBRL document, was also provided alongside the press release (Exhibit 99.1) in this Form 8-K.

This report was duly authorized and signed on behalf of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. by Jennifer Cote, the Chief Financial Officer, on November 7, 2024.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

