Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases Earnings Results

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $983.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HE stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

