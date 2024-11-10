Head-To-Head Comparison: Vision Sensing Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSAC) & Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Vision Sensing Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Free Report) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vision Sensing Acquisition and Trinity Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Sensing Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital $181.85 million 4.56 $76.89 million $1.71 8.23

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Sensing Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Sensing Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Trinity Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vision Sensing Acquisition and Trinity Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Trinity Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Vision Sensing Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Vision Sensing Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Vision Sensing Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Sensing Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Sensing Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 40.73% 15.90% 7.14%

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Vision Sensing Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Vision Sensing LLC.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

