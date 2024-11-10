Head to Head Contrast: Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) vs. Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apogee Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.44%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 218.57%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Apogee Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Therapeutics N/A -20.05% -19.33% Fennec Pharmaceuticals 5.59% -53.38% 6.14%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Apogee Therapeutics has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A -$83.99 million ($2.07) -29.53 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $21.25 million 5.54 -$16.05 million $0.04 107.28

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Therapeutics. Apogee Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Apogee Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.