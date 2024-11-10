Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 93.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

