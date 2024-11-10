High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:HLF opened at C$13.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.38. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$10.15 and a one year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.89.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$298.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.86 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.9858934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

