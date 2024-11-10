Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Reduced by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $331,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.65. 2,392,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,231. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.79. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $249.36.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

